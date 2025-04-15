“Higher Love” Music Video Debuts, Featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B and More

Today marks the premiere of the official music video for “Higher Love” by DESI TRILL featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi. The vibrant track is the first single from the upcoming SMURFS movie soundtrack, released through Roc Nation Distribution in partnership with Paramount Animation.

Directed by Maya Table and produced by Claudia Rivas, the music video offers a visually rich preview of the forthcoming animated feature. Edited by Mikey Rare, the video blends cinematic energy with bold animation elements that tie into the whimsical world of the SMURFS.

“Higher Love” made its global debut across multiple platforms, including NickMusic, MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop, as well as MTV’s international networks. The video also lit up the Paramount billboards in Times Square, making a bold splash ahead of the movie’s release.

Serving as both a musical anthem and a sneak peek into the animated adventure, “Higher Love” sets the tone for what promises to be a high-energy, star-studded soundtrack.