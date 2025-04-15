Another day, another lawsuit. This time the legal battle between Jeezy and his ex-manager has escalated, with Solomon Fornie firing back against the rapper’s allegations with a countersuit of his own.

Get this, according to legal documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, Fornie claims he played a pivotal role in rescuing Jeezy from financial turmoil, contradicting the rapper’s accusations of mismanagement. Fornie alleges that when he first stepped in, Jeezy was “broke and facing lawsuits,” and he took drastic measures to stabilize the rapper’s career and personal finances.

“I put my finances, my credit, and my reputation on the line to rebuild Jenkins’ career from the ground up,” Fornie stated in the filing. “He went from foreclosure to Forbes, and now he wants to pretend I was never there.”

Among his interesting claims, Fornie says he covered Jeezy’s real estate debts, handled staff payroll, and even secured a $400,000 loan to keep their business ventures operational—a debt he insists remains unpaid. Additionally, he alleges he worked for five years without standard commissions, relying instead on a modest stipend tied to Jeezy’s Avion Tequila endorsement deal.

What’s more, the countersuit comes in response to Jeezy’s February lawsuit, where he accused Fornie and business associate Eddie Bridgeman of financial misconduct, including unauthorized transactions and withholding financial records. Jeezy’s filing alleged that the two exploited his funds for personal benefit and made deals without his consent.

Now, as both sides present conflicting narratives, the dispute highlights a deeper rift over money, loyalty, and the true nature of their professional relationship.