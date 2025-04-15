Jordan Brand Unveils Air Rev Golf Shoe, Blending Innovation and Iconic Style

Jordan Brand is redefining golf footwear with the release of the Air Rev, a sleek, high-performance silhouette designed to elevate players of all skill levels. Launching May 14 on jordan.com and at select North American retailers, the Air Rev introduces groundbreaking Flight Lock technology — a customizable containment system built for power, stability, and precision.

At the core of the Air Rev is a movable Air Zoom unit that locks the trail foot in place, acting like a gas pedal during swings. Paired with an interchangeable Formula23 foam insert for the lead foot, the system delivers pressure and support exactly where it’s needed. This left- and right-handed adaptability ensures every golfer can tailor their experience.

“With Flight Lock, your trail foot works like a gas pedal, and your lead foot works like a brake,” says Matt Plumb, NIKE, Inc. Men’s Sport Footwear Director. “The containment system offers a proprioceptive feeling, a reminder to the athlete: ‘When I swing back, I want to push off the Air Zoom unit on my trail foot.’”

“The future of golf isn’t tied to its past,” says Michael Jordan. “For the next generation, it’s bolder and more modern. Jordan Brand Golf blends performance, innovation and iconic style, building a future where the players, not the past, define what’s next.”

The Air Rev also features a dial lacing system and a leno weave strap, offering a locked-in feel for all-day performance. Advanced pressure mapping informed the outsole’s traction pattern, while a waterproof synthetic upper ensures durability in any condition.

More than just tech-forward, the Air Rev carries the signature edge and cultural energy of Jordan Brand. Its modern design complements the new Jordan Golf apparel line, which fuses classic silhouettes inspired by Michael Jordan’s on-course style with contemporary fits and function.

From the first tee to the final putt, the Air Rev is built for those who play with passion and purpose—a bold statement in a sport undergoing a generational shift. A global release is set to follow in the coming months, and new Jordan Golf apparel will arrive this summer.