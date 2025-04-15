Lil Nas X Reveals Partial Facial Paralysis in Hospital Videos: ‘I Can’t Even Laugh Right Bro’

Lil Nas X has stunned fans with an unexpected health update, revealing via social media on Monday that he is currently dealing with partial paralysis on the right side of his face.

In a series of candid and humorous Instagram videos filmed from a hospital bed, the 26-year-old rapper behind hits like “Old Town Road” and “Industry Baby” tried to smile—but only one side of his face responded.

“This is me doing a full smile right now by the way,” he said, cracking a joke through the moment. “It’s like, what the f**k? I can’t even laugh right bro.”

Despite the serious nature of his condition, the Grammy winner kept the mood light, posting another video that zoomed in on the left side of his face. “We normal over here,” he said before switching the camera to his non-responsive side and adding, “We get crazy over here.”

Although he didn’t disclose the exact diagnosis or cause, Lil Nas X reassured fans that his overall condition is not critical. “Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a** for me instead! Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it,” he wrote in a caption, reminding fans that he’s staying optimistic.

The reaction online has been overwhelmingly supportive. Celebrities and fans flooded the comments with messages of encouragement. Actress Taraji P. Henson wrote, “Get well baby,” while Niecy Nash added, “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Lil Nas X now joins a growing list of public figures who’ve shared similar health experiences. In 2022, pop star Justin Bieber took a break from performing after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left him with temporary facial paralysis. More recently, Philadelphia 76ers MVP Joel Embiid revealed he was battling Bell’s palsy during the 2024 NBA playoffs, which also affects facial muscles and can distort vision.

As of now, Lil Nas X’s team has not released an official statement, and it remains unclear what led to his facial paralysis. Conditions like Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Bell’s palsy, or other neurological issues could be involved, but diagnosis often depends on a variety of factors.

One thing is clear: the internet’s favorite provocateur is facing his latest challenge with the same blend of humor and defiance that helped him climb to the top of the charts—and he’s not letting it stop his shine.

Stay tuned for more updates on his condition and, knowing Lil Nas X, maybe even a few memes along the way.