Michael B. Jordan Teams Up with StockX and Andu for Exclusive “Smoke & Stack” Sneaker Drop Ahead of ‘Sinners’ Release

In celebration of the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures film Sinners from writer/director Ryan Coogler, actor Michael B. Jordan is stepping into the sneaker world with a limited-edition drop. Jordan, who plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the film, has partnered with StockX and celebrated sneaker artist Andu to release a one-of-a-kind custom “Smoke & Stack” Juke Low sneaker.

Beginning April 16 at noon ET, fans can place a $1 Bid on StockX to win the exclusive pair, sized US Men’s 10. The bidding window remains open for 48 hours, closing April 18 at noon ET. Only one fan will walk away with the coveted custom — the only other pair belongs to Jordan.

“Sneakers have always been a way for me to express myself,” said Jordan. “This custom shoe brings both design and style and represents my journey as both an artist and a lover of sneakers and shoes.”

Designed by Andu, the sneaker draws inspiration from the duality of Jordan’s Sinners characters and the film’s themes of light vs. dark, good vs. evil, and salvation vs. damnation. The design uniquely merges two silhouettes — sports cleats and Tabi oxfords — to create a dramatic, wearable reflection of human complexity.

“Releasing this on StockX seemed like a natural choice,” said Andu. “The platform has become synonymous with exclusive drops and rare collectibles… and knowing Michael himself owns the only other pair adds an extra layer of significance.”

The drop is available to fans in the U.S., U.K., Italy, Germany, and France. Only one entry per person is allowed. Bidders will only be charged if they’re randomly selected as the winner.

“This collaboration represents more than just a sneaker drop – it’s a celebration of culture, creativity, and the unique intersection of film, fashion, and artistry,” said StockX’s Jerry Gaines.

To enter, visit StockX.com/sinners-michael-b-jordan. Sinners opens in theaters and IMAX® April 18. Tickets available now at Fandan.co/SinnersMovie.