Offset Reacts to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs at Coachella: ‘I’m Happy for Her!’

Offset is having a change of heart? With an appearance at Coachella, the budding romance of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs appears to be flourishing. Noticing an Instagram user suggested he was “punching air” at their time spent, Offset hit the comments to reveal: “I’m happy for her!!”

Yall I’m crinee offset is in Akademiks comments replying 😂 nobody tagged him



Sorry i love that cardi being with stefon diggs in particular bothers him 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/TnbX9fzuOa — ForMeByMe (@BardigangBlocks) April 13, 2025

Cardi B and Offset still have us in their group chat. The latest update comes from Cardi B, who states she was going through a lot, including Offset threatening to “take away his life.”

Cardi claims Offset was “Begging me, saying he’s going to take away my life. All that s–t. He was mad. He’s mad about that.” The reaction is reportedly due to Cardi moving on and dating other people.

According to PEOPLE, Cardi also claims Offset sent revenge porn to her new man. “Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of s— that I was dealing with for the past two months.”

You can hear more from Cardi B below.

Last month, following Cardi B’s public call for him to sign their divorce papers back in December, the former Migos rapper has now officially filed for joint custody of their three children, ensuring that he remains an active part of their lives.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Offset is seeking joint legal custody of his three children with Cardi B. However, he acknowledges that Cardi’s home should be their primary residence while ensuring that he still plays a significant role in parenting decisions.

Beyond custody, Offset also asks the court to define child support obligations for both parents clearly. Though details on financial arrangements haven’t been disclosed, Offset wants a fair division of responsibilities.

Additionally, he has requested that the court divide the couple’s marital property appropriately. While some high-profile divorces turn into drawn-out legal battles, Offset appears to be advocating for a clean split, proposing that he and Cardi cover their legal fees rather than one party shouldering the burden.

This latest filing follows months of speculation and tension between Cardi B and Offset. Their on-again, off-again relationship has been a topic of conversation in hip-hop circles for years, with multiple breakups and reconciliations.

However, after Cardi publicly demanded Offset sign the divorce papers in December, he agreed—but only under the condition that he would have joint custody of their children. Now, he’s making that request official through the courts.