When high fashion meets everyday comfort, there’s a collection to be reckoned with.

Meet the AMBUSH x UGG collaboration, a marriage of luxury style and comfort by way of two iconic silhouettes. Let’s talk about it!

AMBUSH x UGG Collection Overview

The AMBUSH x UGG collection isn’t your average shoe collaboration. Released on February 21st, 2025, the AMBUSH x UGG collection rethinks two timeless styles with two iconic names. The Mary Jane and penny loafer take on a new life thanks to bold aesthetics, luxe fabrics, and contemporary, playful design.

The collaboration of UGG’s signature comfort and AMBUSH’s modern sensibility comes together in a range that truly embodies the ‘taking a classic and making it new’ mantra so many brands strive to embrace. The reimagined silhouettes, heart-shaped metal buckle, and elevated logo embossing are subtle enough that you don’t have to sacrifice style but can enjoy everyday comfort and high fashion.

Launch Details

When the AMBUSH x UGG collection dropped on their official launch date, the 21st February 2025, it made a splash on this launch day. And when the world caught on to what was happening, we understood the urgency of the demand after this release date.

Today, many sizes have already sold out, and we can quickly see why. With designs this daring and the promise of ultimate footwear comfort, the AMBUSH x UGG collection has caught the attention of both fashion lovers and comfort wearers. Get your pair today, as they are quickly selling out!

Design Philosophy

Why does the AMBUSH x UGG collaboration have everyone talking? Well, the design philosophy that imagines the best of both worlds: high fashion and unrivaled everyday comfort. It refreshes the classic Mary Jane and penny loafer with playful design and luscious colorways.

Thanks to AMBUSH’s quirky sensibility, the limited-edition line has something a bit unexpected in its refreshing. And thanks to UGG’s signature comfort, they have something no other design (classic or otherwise) can offer: ease. Here’s the ultimate verdict on why the AMBUSH x UGG collection has everyone talking.

One of the standout design elements from the AMBUSH x UGG collaboration is undoubtedly the oversized heart-shaped metal buckle. This sweet addition is both comfortable and stylish. Meanwhile, the logo embossing adds a posh finish and bold aesthetic. The best part? You’ll want to showcase them with casual and formal attire.

Reimagined Silhouettes

The magic of the collaboration most certainly lives in the silhouettes. The AMBUSH x UGG Mary Jane shoes, historically known as a dainty and ladylike wardrobe staple, come alive in hot pink colorways. And it’s made entirely out of plush sheepskin.

Transformed into an of-the-moment must-have, it’s a look that’s as fearless and comfortable as it is unavoidable. Pair with a fitted skirt or your favorite denim, and make a serious statement in these pink, ultra-cushy Mary Janes.

The penny loafers get a modern refresh as well. Available in burgundy and black, it features the familiar smooth leather upper and the lined sheepskin interior spilling out from under the heel strap. This unconventional element and bold design breathe new life into the penny loafer and ensure that you never have to sacrifice style for comfort with these statement pieces.

Materials and Craftsmanship

So, what makes this collection truly one of a kind? When it comes to footwear, it all comes down to the premium materials and construction. The AMBUSH x UGG collaborative line incorporates high-quality luxurious sheepskin, genuine smooth leather, and eco-friendly materials, including sugarcane-based EVA insoles and sustainable EVA outsoles. Therefore, with these shoes, you get not only good looks but also a sustainable choice.

The plush sheepskin is irresistibly soft and warm, while the leather material lends elegance and sophistication. These details combine with expert craftsmanship to promise that your shoes will look as good as they feel.

Collection Features

The AMBUSH x UGG collection boasts a four-piece collection, each having its own rocking personality and looking great whether styled up or down. The shoes come in pink, white, burgundy, or black, ensuring that everyone can pick the hue that best reflects their style. The heart-shaped buckle and detachable furry strap are other ideas that make every shoe even more exquisite and versatile.

Some features and ideas range from the detachable furry heel, allowing you to style the shoe as you like, to the comfortable construction that you can wear all day. Whether you are going for casual looks or dressy looks, comfort offering options or wanting to showcase the colorways and design variations, you’ll love the way these striking pieces make you feel.

AMBUSH x UGG Collection: A True Game Changer

By combining an adventurous style with UGG’s sheepskin lining, the two have turned the classic Mary Jane and the penny loafer into something new and exciting. If you are looking for limited-edition collections that mix up style, functionality, and sustainability, you will find limited collections at PRM.