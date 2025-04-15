Sean Kingston has been taken into federal custody after failing to pay $100,000 in cash as part of a bond agreement stemming from a recent wire fraud conviction. On April 10, the “Suicidal” singer appeared before U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz, where his legal team disclosed that he was unable to fulfill the financial obligation. Kingston had previously agreed to a two-tiered bond: a $200,000 cash bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond.

This latest development follows a jury’s decision finding both Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Kingston will remain in custody until his sentencing, scheduled for July 11.

The legal troubles began last year when one of Kingston’s rented properties was raided by authorities. The investigation was launched after luxury goods dealer Ariel Mateos filed a lawsuit, accusing the singer of fraud. Mateos’ attorney, Dennis Carr, alleged Kingston used his celebrity status—often referencing ties to Justin Bieber—to secure high-end goods without payment.

“He’s got basically a script,” Carr told reporters. “He says that he works with Justin Bieber and obviously puts on a big show. This is a rental house—he doesn’t own it—and he lures people using his celebrity into releasing things without being paid. Then he simply never pays.”

Kingston and his mother were arrested and charged with orchestrating a scheme to defraud vendors of expensive items including jewelry, luxury vehicles, and electronics. During the trial, multiple witnesses testified. Mateos claimed he sold Kingston a 232-inch television worth $115,000, for which Kingston paid only a $30,000 deposit. The rest of the balance, Mateos said, was dodged using falsified wire transfer receipts.

Sean Kingston speaks after being found guilty in his fraud case https://t.co/jO1HUmPGYC pic.twitter.com/j1fiwyGMIC — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) March 29, 2025

Following the guilty verdict, Kingston took to Instagram to post a tribute to his mother. Sharing a photo of her, he wrote: “My only queen forever. Love you!!!! I promise you this is not the end! 💔💔💔”