Rapper Kash Doll went viral over the weekend after an unexpected moment at the Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Friday. The Detroit native shared a now-deleted Instagram Story showing her using a folded $20 bill to wipe her nose while sitting courtside.

Should we be grossed out or amused or both? Not sure.

Kash Doll uses a $20 bill to wipe her nose. pic.twitter.com/iz0HpRkJ6J — Unplugged (@wiztohfem) April 13, 2025

So basically in the clip, Kash Doll appeared to casually dab her nostrils with the money, though it wasn’t clear if she was actually cleaning anything. The unusual choice quickly drew attention online, with many questioning the hygiene and necessity of the act. Critics called the move “gross” and unnecessary, especially since cash is known to carry germs after circulating through countless hands.

The rapper later addressed the backlash on X (formerly Twitter), joking, “Drunk me ain’t got sht to do with me.”

Oh, blame it on being drunk, huh? Gotcha.