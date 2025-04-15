Snoop is going to drop a gospel project dedicated to his late mother, Beverly Tate. Titled Altar Call, the album serves as a follow-up to his 2018 release Bible of Love and is scheduled to drop on what would have been her birthday, April 27.

Get this, described as “a heartfelt testimony, a moment of reflection, faith, and community,” the project carries a message of hope and redemption.

In an interview, Snoop expressed the deep personal meaning behind the album, saying, “The spirit of my mother will forever live within me. This album is a reflection of what she has taught me—to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the ‘Bible of Love.’”

Altar Call features 21 tracks, including a soulful cover of Bill Withers’ “Grandma’s Hands” by Jamie Foxx. The project also includes collaborations with Charlie Bereal, Jane Handcock, Jazze Pha, October London, Mali Music, Robert Glasper, and the Death Row Mass Choir, marking their first appearance on one of Snoop’s albums.

