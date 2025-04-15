Shakira Closes Record-Breaking ‘LATAM’ Tour in Medellín, Gears Up for U.S. Leg With Wyclef Jean

Shakira wrapped the first leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with a second sold-out show in Medellín, Colombia, delivering a powerful finale in front of a roaring home crowd. The global superstar, recently named Billboard’s most incredible Latin female artist, made history by topping Billboard’s Top Tours chart—the first Latin female artist ever to do so.
The weekend saw surprise performances by Maluma, Carlos Vives, and Luis Fernando Ochoa. At the same time, Shakira stunned with custom looks by Versace, Zuhair Murad, and exclusive Tiffany & Co. diamond cuffs engraved with the tour’s name.
Her 25-show Latin American run drew over 1.3 million fans, including 455,000 in Mexico alone. She became the first artist to sell out seven shows at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros and performed in six stadiums across Colombia. The tour sparked significant economic boosts, including a 47% surge in travel interest across Latin America.
Next, Shakira kicks off her North American leg on May 13 in Charlotte, NC, with Wyclef Jean joining for Hips Don’t Lie in select cities. Due to overwhelming demand, second shows were added in Miami and New Jersey.
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 North America Dates
Tue May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Thu May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium – SOLD-OUT
Fri May 16 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Tue May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – SOLD-OUT
Thu May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – SOLD-OUT
Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Sat May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Mon Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jun 04 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Fri Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium – SOLD-OUT
Sat Jun 07 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Wed Jun 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Fri Jun 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Sun Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – SOLD-OUT
Mon Jun 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Jun 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium – SOLD-OUT
Sun Jun 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – SOLD-OUT
Mon Jun 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium – SOLD-OUT
Sat Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Mon Jun 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 Mexico Leg Two Dates
Sat Aug 17 – Chihuahua, Mexico – Estadio UACH
Tue Aug 20 – Torreón, México – Estadio Corona
Fri Aug 23 – Monterrey, Mexico – Parque Fundidora
Mon Aug 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Tue Aug 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Thu Aug 29 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Fri Aug 30 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Mon Sep 2 – Querétaro, Mexico – Estadio La Corregidora
Tue Sep 3 – Querétaro, Mexico – Estadio La Corregidora
Fri Sep 6 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron
Sat Sep 7 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron
Wed Sep 11 – Puebla, Mexico – Estadio Cuauhtémoc
Thu Sep 12 – Puebla, Mexico – Estadio Cuauhtémoc
Sat Nov 15 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional – SOLD-OUT
Sun Nov 16 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional – SOLD-OUT