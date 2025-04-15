Shakira Closes Record-Breaking ‘LATAM’ Tour in Medellín, Gears Up for U.S. Leg With Wyclef Jean

Photo Credit: Nicolas Gerardi

Shakira wrapped the first leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with a second sold-out show in Medellín, Colombia, delivering a powerful finale in front of a roaring home crowd. The global superstar, recently named Billboard’s most incredible Latin female artist, made history by topping Billboard’s Top Tours chart—the first Latin female artist ever to do so.

The weekend saw surprise performances by Maluma, Carlos Vives, and Luis Fernando Ochoa. At the same time, Shakira stunned with custom looks by Versace, Zuhair Murad, and exclusive Tiffany & Co. diamond cuffs engraved with the tour’s name.

Photo Credit: Nicolas Gerardi

Her 25-show Latin American run drew over 1.3 million fans, including 455,000 in Mexico alone. She became the first artist to sell out seven shows at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros and performed in six stadiums across Colombia. The tour sparked significant economic boosts, including a 47% surge in travel interest across Latin America.

Next, Shakira kicks off her North American leg on May 13 in Charlotte, NC, with Wyclef Jean joining for Hips Don’t Lie in select cities. Due to overwhelming demand, second shows were added in Miami and New Jersey.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 North America Dates

Tue May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Thu May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium – SOLD-OUT

Fri May 16 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tue May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – SOLD-OUT

Thu May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – SOLD-OUT

Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sat May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Mon Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jun 04 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium – SOLD-OUT

Sat Jun 07 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Wed Jun 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Jun 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sun Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – SOLD-OUT

Mon Jun 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Jun 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium – SOLD-OUT

Sun Jun 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – SOLD-OUT

Mon Jun 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium – SOLD-OUT

Sat Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Mon Jun 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 Mexico Leg Two Dates

Sat Aug 17 – Chihuahua, Mexico – Estadio UACH

Tue Aug 20 – Torreón, México – Estadio Corona

Fri Aug 23 – Monterrey, Mexico – Parque Fundidora

Mon Aug 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Tue Aug 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Thu Aug 29 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Fri Aug 30 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Mon Sep 2 – Querétaro, Mexico – Estadio La Corregidora

Tue Sep 3 – Querétaro, Mexico – Estadio La Corregidora

Fri Sep 6 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron

Sat Sep 7 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron

Wed Sep 11 – Puebla, Mexico – Estadio Cuauhtémoc

Thu Sep 12 – Puebla, Mexico – Estadio Cuauhtémoc

Sat Nov 15 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional – SOLD-OUT

Sun Nov 16 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional – SOLD-OUT