Los Angeles Dodgers legend Manny Mota is currently recovering after suffering a stroke on Monday night, the team announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the Dodgers confirmed the 87-year-old is “responsive to commands” and “resting comfortably” as he continues to recuperate. While the team did not release additional medical details, Mota’s son, José, told ESPN Deportes that his father “never lost consciousness” and “is currently doing well.”

A beloved figure in the Dodgers organization, Mota played 13 seasons with the team as an outfielder between 1969 and 1982, finishing his playing career as one of the most reliable pinch-hitters of his era. His .304 career batting average and one All-Star appearance underscored his steady performance over two decades in the majors.

In his later years with the club, Mota transitioned into a player-coach role, then continued on as a coach for more than 30 years. After retiring from coaching in 2013, he remained closely connected to the Dodgers as a Spanish-language color commentator, becoming a familiar and trusted voice for generations of fans.

Mota’s contributions to the game, particularly in the Dodgers’ community, have made him one of the most respected ambassadors in baseball. The organization and fans alike are hoping for a full recovery for one of the team’s most enduring figures.