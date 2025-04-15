Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

SOURCE SPORTS: Luka Dončić Tops NBA’s Most Popular Jersey List, Lakers Lead Team Merchandise Sales

April 15, 2025
Shawn Grant

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have announced the Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Dončić as the top-selling jersey for the 2024-25 season, making him the first international player to claim the top spot. Dončić, who was traded to the Lakers in February, helped drive a 21% increase in jersey sales compared to last year. He is the first player other than Stephen Curry or LeBron James to top the list since the 2012-13 season.

Alongside Dončić, the Lakers secured the No. 1 spot in team merchandise sales, followed by the Celtics, Warriors, Knicks, and Bulls. Other players making the top 5 for jersey sales include Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Jalen Brunson.

In digital engagement, Ja Morant’s acrobatic layups led the most-viewed plays with 286 million views, while Curry’s behind-the-back crossover generated 136 million views. Additionally, international stars like Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokić, and Giannis Antetokounmpo saw strong sales and viewership performances.