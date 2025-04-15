The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have announced the Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Dončić as the top-selling jersey for the 2024-25 season, making him the first international player to claim the top spot. Dončić, who was traded to the Lakers in February, helped drive a 21% increase in jersey sales compared to last year. He is the first player other than Stephen Curry or LeBron James to top the list since the 2012-13 season.

Alongside Dončić, the Lakers secured the No. 1 spot in team merchandise sales, followed by the Celtics, Warriors, Knicks, and Bulls. Other players making the top 5 for jersey sales include Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Jalen Brunson.

In digital engagement, Ja Morant’s acrobatic layups led the most-viewed plays with 286 million views, while Curry’s behind-the-back crossover generated 136 million views. Additionally, international stars like Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokić, and Giannis Antetokounmpo saw strong sales and viewership performances.