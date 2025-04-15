Even with gloomy weather putting a damper on outdoor activities across the Northeast, the energy at McKay Park in Englewood, New Jersey, was undeniable. Over 80 elite high school players from across the Tri-State, Massachusetts, and surrounding regions gathered on April 13 for Minority Baseball Prospects’ first-ever Northeast Showcase — a powerful step forward in providing national exposure to talented athletes often overlooked by traditional scouting networks.

MBP, known for its commitment to bridging the gap in baseball access for minority athletes, brought its renowned showcase model to the Northeast with precision — utilizing advanced analytics, tech-driven assessments, and personalized scouting reports to give these players a real shot at the next level.

Among the standout prospects was Carter Sabathia, son of Yankee great and future Hall of Famer CC Sabathia. The young first baseman showed off a solid glove and a polished left-handed swing that had scouts locked in. Representing Brooklyn, Roberto Pascual displayed strong two-way skills, flashing quick hands at shortstop and a smooth line-drive stroke at the plate. From Massachusetts, Rolky Brea-Arias — a two-sport standout with raw athleticism — turned heads with his explosiveness and baseball IQ, solidifying his place among the day’s top performers.

The presence of talent was not only visible but electric. From power hitters to slick fielders and flame-throwing pitchers, the showcase brought out the best of the region’s talent in a setting designed to amplify their potential.

“A lot of times, kids in the Northeast don’t get the looks like the kids down South and they don’t get a chance to go down South,” said Alex Wyche, CEO and founder of Minority Baseball Prospects. “Through social media and connections, these kids get a look for colleges to see. With one hundred kids here, we couldn’t ask for a better situation.”

Wyche explained that MBP’s larger goal is not just recruitment — it’s about creating long-term opportunities.

“With these kids, everyone is not going to get drafted, but everybody should have the opportunity to play college somewhere. Through these 25 showcases, we pick the top players to create a national showcase, and then the best in the country get a chance to participate in an All-American Game.”

New Jersey native and Blackbelt Baseball founder Junior Lewis played a key role in bringing the event to Northern New Jersey. A respected trainer with a proven track record of developing collegiate and professional players, Lewis reflected on the value of this opportunity for local athletes.

“I’ve got a couple of kids I helped put into some Power 5 schools and I trained about ten players that are now playing professionally,” he said. “I’ve taken my players to ten states and two foreign countries… This was the right time to bring something like this to Jersey.”

Reggie Hollins, MBP’s President and CFO as well as a former NCAA head coach at Tuskegee, brought valuable insight from the college recruiting side.

“Most schools don’t get above the Mason-Dixon line to get this opportunity,” Hollins said. “So what we do is make sure we go into these communities that need that extra exposure. Yes, we get data, analytics, and film — but we also want these players to walk away with a network and a support system that helps them thrive.”

He added, “We have to remind our people that this is our game, too. We just have to get the culture back involved in it.”

Upcoming MBP Events:

All-American Game during the 2024 MLB All-Star Break in Atlanta

in Atlanta 2026–2028 All-American Games at Vanderbilt University

at Vanderbilt University Freshman All-American Game at Auburn University

With each event, MBP continues to reshape the narrative around diversity in baseball, turning overlooked regions into talent-rich pipelines — and ensuring players like Carter, Roberto, Rolky, and dozens more get the spotlight they’ve earned.