Paige Bueckers Signs Three-Year Deal with Unrivaled Ahead of WNBA Draft

Projected No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers is making waves even before the WNBA Draft. The newly crowned national champion is set to sign a three-year deal with Unrivaled, a 3v3 pro women’s league. Although the financial details remain undisclosed, according to ESPN, Bueckers’ first-year salary is expected to surpass that of a four-year WNBA rookie contract.

Bueckers, who already holds equity in the league after signing an NIL deal with Unrivaled last year, is primed to impact both on and off the court significantly. As she prepares for her upcoming career in the WNBA, this partnership sets the stage for a lucrative and influential role in women’s basketball, extending her reach beyond traditional professional leagues. The deal adds to her growing portfolio, marking a pivotal moment in her career as she takes the next steps in her athletic journey.