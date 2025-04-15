The Bump and birthFUND Unite for Powerful Black Maternal Health Week Event in NYC

In honor of Black Maternal Health Week (April 11–17), The Bump partnered with Elaine Welteroth’s birthFUND to host “Motherhood Unfiltered: Real Conversations, Real Power” — an intimate gathering focused on elevating Black maternal voices and sparking meaningful dialogue around systemic change in healthcare.

Held April 10 at the Chief Clubhouse in New York City, the evening brought together leading changemakers including journalist and birthFUND founder Elaine Welteroth, CNN anchor Abby Phillip, and physician and advocate Dr. Uché Blackstock. Moderated by The Bump’s Head of Marketing and Content, Jen Lee Hayes, the panel delivered a raw and inspiring conversation on reclaiming the narrative of Black motherhood, building community, and advancing equitable care.

The room was filled with powerful voices and supporters of maternal health equity, including actress and singer Naturi Naughton and media personality Eboni K. Williams.

In celebration of birthFUND’s one-year anniversary, The Bump announced a $10,000 donation to help expand access to midwifery care and further support Black birthing people.

The event underscored the power of real conversations, community-driven advocacy, and intentional investment in maternal health solutions that center and protect Black mothers.