Shots fired again? Megan Thee Stallion delivered an interesting set at Coachella 2025, complete with surprise appearances and a moment that had fans buzzing.

During her Sunday night performance, the Houston rapper brought out special guests Queen Latifah, Ciara, and Victoria Monét—but it was an unexpected dancer in a Bigfoot costume that stole the spotlight.

Bigfoot, ya’ll.

Megan Thee Stallion had dancers dressed as Bigfoot during her #Coachella set. #MEGCHELLA 👀 pic.twitter.com/lwDBGH1FL7 — LOVE (@LoveIsback24) April 14, 2025

Many speculated the stunt was a playful nod to her past feud with Nicki Minaj, who released a diss track titled “Big Foot” aimed at Megan in 2024.

While some fans applauded the move as a clever, lighthearted jab, others questioned its timing, noting that the rivalry had cooled off over the past year.

The two rappers previously collaborated on “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019, but tensions arose after Megan teamed up with Cardi B for “WAP” in 2020. Nicki later unfollowed Megan and took subtle shots on “Seeing Green.” The feud reignited in 2024 when Megan dropped “Hiss,” rapping, “Bitch, you a p—y, never finna check me / Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me.” Nicki responded with “Big Foot.”

Megan’s Coachella set ended abruptly when her microphone cut off during “Mamushi.” Visibly frustrated, she exclaimed, “Don’t do the Hotties like that!” before powering through the technical difficulty as the crowd rallied behind her.