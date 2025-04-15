Twenty years after making his phone number one of the most recognizable in Hip-Hop, Mike Jones says he still hasn’t changed it.

During a recent performance with rising artist LaRussell in the Bay Area, the Houston rapper revisited his iconic 2004 hit “Still Tippin,” where the crowd enthusiastically joined in on the famous chant, “281-330-8004.” Jones leaned into the moment, freestyling, “And I still got that number today / 20 years in this, LaRussell, I don’t play!”

Mike Jones reveals after 20 years he still has the same phone number he mentioned in his rap songs, as he performs his verse from the song “Still Tippin” in Vallejo, California. pic.twitter.com/Jl2tNFkyAK — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 12, 2025

Initially released in late 2004 as the lead single from Who Is Mike Jones?, “Still Tippin” features fellow Houston rap mainstays Paul Wall and Slim Thug. The track became a major success and earned a platinum certification, solidifying its place as a Southern rap anthem.

Recently, the song has resurfaced in pop culture and has been sampled by other artists. In 2023, Jones publicly disagreed with Memphis rapper NLE Choppa, who used the “Still Tippin” beat in his track “Cmon Freestyle” without clearing the sample. Mike Jones responded on social media, stating, “Don’t care about getting respect especially if the respect wasn’t shown 4 months ago prior to releasing the music without getting the business clear!”

He followed up with a pointed message, “I told y’all #Welcome2TheMusicBusiness #StayTuned For Receipts & I wish a [N-word] Would.”

Despite the dispute, Mike Jones continues to perform and embrace the legacy of his breakout hit—and, apparently, he still answers that famous number.