Wendy Williams is fighting the good fight after she was spotted showing off her lively spirit during a night out in New York City, proving she’s still the life of the party despite her ongoing legal struggles. The former talk show host was seen dancing and celebrating at Fresco by Scotto, a well-known Manhattan restaurant, on Friday night (April 11).

According to Page Six, Williams arrived around 8 p.m. with friends and family, turning heads in a vibrant red coat. An eyewitness noted she “looked great” as she enjoyed the evening, which included a birthday celebration for another guest. At one point, Williams reportedly jumped up from her seat to dance, with the crowd enthusiastically cheering, “Go Wendy! Go Wendy!”

Video clips from the night emerged showed Williams mingling with the restaurant’s co-owner and Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto, former Good Day New York reporter Baruch Shemtov, and her niece, Alex Finnie.

Get this, the joyful outing comes as Williams continues her legal fight to end her court-ordered guardianship, which has controlled her personal and financial decisions since 2022 due to health concerns. Recently, she hired high-profile attorney Joe Tacopina—known for representing A$AP Rocky in his assault case—to assist in what he called a “convoluted” battle.

Tacopina told Page Six, “She wants her dignity back. She deserves it. She’s handling it all with class.”