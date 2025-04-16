Bench Ignites Magic: Cole Anthony, Anthony Black Power Orlando Past Hawks into Playoffs

Mike Ehrmann & Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite a quiet night from their stars, the Orlando Magic punched their ticket to the Playoffs in dominant fashion with a 120-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for just 30 points on 35.7% shooting, but it didn’t matter — because the Anthonys stole the spotlight.

Cole Anthony exploded for 26 points, six assists, and four threes off the bench, while rookie Anthony Black added 16 points, three triples, and two blocks. Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 19 points and seven rebounds, and the trio sparked two crucial runs that defined the game.

Black scored seven points in a 6-minute, 18-2 burst to close the first quarter, giving Orlando a 15-point lead. Atlanta rallied behind Trae Young’s 12 third-quarter points to trim the deficit to three, but the Magic slammed the door shut.

Anthony erupted for 17 points in the final stretch, while Black and Carter added key buckets in a 49-27 run to seal the win.

“‘Dell was the biggest key to this game,” said head coach Jamahl Mosley, praising Carter’s physicality and rebounding. Carter’s five offensive boards helped the Magic dominate second-chance points 26-15.

Orlando’s bench outscored Atlanta’s 57-30, and their all-around depth proved too much. With the win, the Magic lock in the 7 seed and a date with the 2 seed Boston Celtics in Round 1. Game 1 tips off Sunday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC.

The Hawks, meanwhile, will face the winner of Bulls-Heat for one last shot at the 8 seed on Friday (7 PM ET, TNT).