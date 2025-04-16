Charlie Wilson Announces ‘Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour’ Featuring Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, and El DeBarge

Photo Credit: Jacob Huizar

This summer, R&B icon Charlie Wilson brings the ultimate soul celebration on the road with Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour. Produced by Live Nation Urban and P Music Group, the nationwide trek kicks off August 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It travels through more than 20 cities, including Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Houston.

Joining Wilson are R&B legends Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, and El DeBarge, delivering a powerhouse lineup of timeless hits and unforgettable vocals. From Gap Band classics to his solo anthems like “There Goes My Baby,” Charlie Wilson promises a feel-good, soul-stirring set.

Babyface brings his deep discography of love songs and production credits, including “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” and hits written for icons like Whitney Houston and Boyz II Men. K-Ci Hailey adds a mix of Jodeci and K-Ci & JoJo favorites, while El DeBarge’s smooth falsetto returns with classics like “I Like It” and “Rhythm of the Night.”

“This tour is unlike anything I’ve done before. As someone who truly loves R&B, getting to share the stage with my friends Babyface, K-Ci, and El is something I’m really looking forward to,” says Charlie Wilson. “I’ve been performing for so long that my audience isn’t just made up of fans, it really has become a family. Over the years, I’ve come to recognize so many faces, and we’ve grown together through the music. The R&B cookout is gonna be one big family reunion for us and our fans.”

Michael Paran, CEO of P Music Group, shares, “The idea for Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour came naturally because of the bond Charlie has built with his fans and the relationships I’ve developed with Babyface, K-Ci, and El. I’ve seen firsthand how their music brings people together like family, laughing, dancing, and reminiscing on early memories. This tour is about more than just great performances. It’s about capturing that feeling—the joy, the energy, and the nostalgia you feel when you’re surrounded by genuine love. Instead of building the perfect cookout playlist, I wanted to bring it to life with some of the greatest songs we’ve shared memories to and grown up on.”

Designed to feel like a musical family reunion, the Cookout Tour blends R&B nostalgia with cookout energy. Select cities will even feature a VIP all-you-can-eat pre-show cookout experience.

Pre-sale tickets are available now through April 17 using code “cookout,” with general on-sale starting April 18 at unclecharliescookout.com.