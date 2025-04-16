Chris Brown Expands ‘Breezy Bowl XX’ Tour with Five New Cities Due to Fan Demand

Chris Brown is giving fans more of what they want. The two-time Grammy-winning R&B superstar has added five new dates to his highly anticipated Breezy Bowl XX Tour, extending the North American leg of the massive trek. The new stops include East Hartford, Birmingham, Raleigh, New Orleans, and Memphis, as announced by Live Nation.

Kicking off July 30, the Breezy Bowl XX Tour promises to celebrate R&B excellence, with powerhouse special guests joining Brown throughout the tour. Jhené Aiko, fresh off her sold-out MAGIC HOUR tour, will appear on select U.S. dates. Summer Walker, known for her soulful chart-topping anthems, and Bryson Tiller, a multi-platinum crooner, will also take the stage on various stops across North America and Europe.

Fans looking to score tickets for the newly added shows can access the artist presale beginning Friday, April 18, at 10 AM local. Those interested must sign up by Wednesday, April 16, at 10 PM ET. The general on-sale starts Tuesday, April 22, at 10 AM local via LiveNation.com.

VIP packages will also be available for those wanting an upgraded experience. These packages offer perks like premium seating, pre-show lounge access, exclusive merchandise, and more. For VIP info, visit vipnation.com.

BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:

New Shows in Bold

~ with Jhené Aiko | ^ with Summer Walker | @ with Bryson Tiller |

Sun Jun 8 | Amsterdam, NL | Johan Cruyff Arena@

Wed Jun 11 | Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion@

Fri Jun 13 | Frankfurt, Germany | Deutsche Bank Park@

Sun Jun 15 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live@

Mon Jun 16 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live@

Thu Jun 19 | Cardiff, UK | Cardiff Principality Stadium@

Sat Jun 21 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium@

Sun Jun 22 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium@

Tue Jun 24 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live@

Thu Jun 26 | Birmingham, UK | Villa Park Stadium@

Sat Jun 28 | Dublin, Ireland | Marlay Park@

Tue Jul 1 | Glasgow, UK | Hampden Park@

Thu Jul 3 | Manchester, UK | Co-Op Live@

Sat Jul 5 | Paris, France | Paris la Defense Arena@

Wed Jul 30 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park^@

Sat Aug 02 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium^@

Tue Aug 05 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium^@

Thu Aug 07 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field*^@

Fri Aug 08 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field^@

Sun Aug 10 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park^@

Tue Aug 12 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium^@

Wed Aug 13 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium^@

Sat Aug 16 | Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park^@

Tue Aug 19 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium^@

Wed Aug 20 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium^@

Sat Aug 23 | East Hartford, CT | Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field@

Mon Aug 25 | Boston, MA | Fenway Park^@

Thu Aug 28 | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field^@

Sat Aug 30 | Atlanta, GA | Truist Park^@

Sun Aug 31 | Atlanta, GA | Truist Park^@

Tue Sep 02 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field^@

Wed Sep 03 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field^@

Fri Sep 05 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center^@

Mon Sep 08 | Houston, TX | Daikin Park^@

Thu Sep 11 | Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field^@

Sat Sep 13 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium^@

Sun Sep 14 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium^@

Wed Sep 17 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park^@

Fri Sep 19 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium^@

Sat Sep 20 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium^@

Tue Sep 24 | Denver, CO | Coors Field~@

Fri Sep 27 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome~@

Mon Sep 30 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium~@

Fri Oct 03 | Atlanta, GA | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field~*@

Wed Oct 08 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park~@

Thu Oct 09 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park~@

Sat Oct 11 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium~@

Tue Oct 14 | Raleigh, NC | Carter-Finley Stadium~@

Thu Oct 16 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome~@

Sat Oct 18 | Memphis, TN | Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl~@