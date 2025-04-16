Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell took the court today with more than just game on his mind—he carried a powerful tribute to his mother on his feet. In partnership with Curry Brand, Mitchell debuted a heartfelt Player Exclusive (PE) colorway of the Fox 1, a signature shoe originally created for his former teammate and close friend, De’Aaron Fox.

Dubbed the Fox 1 ‘Honor’ PE, the custom sneakers are a radiant display of love and resilience, designed to celebrate the unwavering bond between Davion and his mother, Lakisha. As a breast cancer survivor and Mitchell’s biggest inspiration, Lakisha’s strength and sacrifices are woven into every detail of the shoe—both literally and symbolically.

Earlier today in Miami, Lakisha and Davion’s grandmother surprised him ahead of the game, each rocking their own pairs of the pink-themed sneakers. The moment was emotional and powerful, showing the strength of family and the impact of personal legacy.

As an only child, Mitchell shares an exceptionally close relationship with his mother. The hot pink colorway of the sneaker not only reflects his bold personality and vibrant energy on the court but also serves as a tribute to breast cancer awareness. The pink ribbon on the heels honors not just his mother but all breast cancer survivors.

The most touching features of the Fox 1 ‘Honor’ PE are the intimate personal touches. Inside the strap of each sneaker is a handwritten note from Lakisha:

“On September 5th at 2:16pm, God blessed me with one of life’s greatest gifts. Love, Mom.”

The words “Love, Mom” are also stitched across the top of the strap—positioned perfectly so that when Davion looks down, he sees the message during every step, cut, and jump on the hardwood.

The tribute goes even deeper. The sockliners are printed with “2:16 PM,” the exact time both Davion and Lakisha were born—a subtle but beautiful nod to the shared beginning of their lifelong connection.

Mitchell officially joined Curry Brand in February and has been wearing the Fox 1 throughout the NBA season. But today’s debut of the ‘Honor’ PE marks a deeply personal moment in his journey, one that fuses performance, purpose, and love into a single pair of sneakers.

More than just a shoe, the Fox 1 ‘Honor’ PE is a statement—about family, about triumph over adversity, and about remembering who you’re playing for every time you lace up.