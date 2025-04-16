Diddy and his legal team are requesting a two-month delay in his upcoming federal trial, citing recent developments in the case that they say make the original May trial date impossible to meet.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by Billboard, the Bad Boy mogul’s attorneys told Judge Arun Subramanian on Wednesday that they “cannot in good conscience” proceed to trial next month, pointing to a wave of last-minute changes that have upended their preparation timeline.

Among those changes: a superseding indictment adding new charges against Diddy, to which he pleaded not guilty on Monday. Additionally, high-profile defense attorney Brian Steel, known for representing Young Thug in his ongoing RICO trial, has officially joined Diddy’s legal team.

Diddy’s attorneys, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, argued in their letter to the court that the delay is not only reasonable but necessary. “We need adequate time to prepare his defense,” they wrote, while also placing blame on the prosecution. “This is a problem the government has created, yet it opposes our reasonable request.”

This isn’t the first time Agnifilo has floated the idea of a delay. During Monday’s hearing, he initially suggested a brief two-week adjournment. That request has now expanded to a full two months—something Judge Subramanian has not seemed entirely on board with. “We are a freight train moving toward trial,” the judge said during the hearing.

Still, Agnifilo and Geragos argue that requesting a delay is standard procedure in light of a superseding indictment. “The court has broad authority to grant such continuances when a superseding indictment is filed that prejudices the defense,” they wrote.

As of now, the trial is still slated to begin May 5.

Diddy was first arrested in September 2024 on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty and continues to maintain his innocence. While awaiting trial, he is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.