Kodak Black is once again showing love to his community in a major way—this time by covering rent for more than 200 families living in the Golden Acres housing complex in Pompano Beach, Florida.

The news surfaced over the weekend when a man, believed to be either a resident or staff member at Golden Acres, shared the generous act on social media. He revealed that this marks the second consecutive month the rapper has paid rent for every unit in the complex.

“He may not want the limelight, but for the second month straight, @KodakBlack has paid the rent for over 200 residents in Golden Acres—the entire projects!” he wrote. “A lot of people shine light on the negativity. I’ma see how many people share the positive things you do, fam. You’re a blessing to a lot of people. Thank you!”

Kodak, born and raised in Pompano Beach, has a long history of giving back to his hometown. Back in 2022, he paid off back rent and future rent for 28 families facing eviction, making sure they were secure for the rest of the year.

“28 families was ’bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months,” Kodak shared at the time. “I paid what they owed and also paid their rents for the next few months so they good for the remainder of the year.”

And that wasn’t his first act of generosity. In July 2021, the rapper donated 100 brand new air conditioning units to residents of Golden Acres, spending over $12,000 on the window units to help locals beat the Florida heat. The donation left many residents in tears of gratitude.

Kodak teamed up with Francky Pierre of the Philanthropic Work and Outreach program to help distribute the AC units, further proving that his efforts go beyond one-time gestures—they’re part of an ongoing commitment to uplift his community.

While controversy has often surrounded the rapper, this latest move adds to a growing list of charitable acts that highlight his dedication to the people of Pompano Beach.