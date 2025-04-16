Law Firm Responds to Kevin Liles’ Dismissal Request in Sexual Assault Case

PCVA Law, the firm representing Jane Doe in the sexual assault lawsuit against music executive Kevin Liles and Universal Music Group, has issued a strong response to Liles’ recent request for dismissal. In a letter filed with the court, Doe’s attorneys reject Liles’ claim that the case lacks evidence and assert that multiple witnesses are prepared to corroborate their client’s allegations.

The firm welcomes the chance to present these witnesses in court to “prove the truth of her allegations.”

The response also responds to what it describes as Liles’s attempt to use his industry stature to undermine the lawsuit. The letter highlights that Liles “spends a significant portion of his letter touting his accomplishments and status in the music industry in, what appears to be, an attempt to leverage his fame and prestige against the veracity of Plaintiff’s claims.”

PCVA further criticizes Liles for questioning the credibility of the allegations while simultaneously seeking to dismiss the case before the facts are heard. “It is noteworthy that he attacks the merits of Plaintiff’s allegations while, in the very next breath, seeking to avoid litigating those very merits,” the attorneys added.

The case remains ongoing.