This one just keeps going on and one. The long-running rivalry between Ja Rule and 50 Cent flared up again after 50 Cent made controversial remarks about the passing of Irv Gotti, Ja Rule’s close friend and former label head. Ja Rule expressed his anger over the comments, stating, “I was hot, I was ready to go nuclear and sht.”* He also referenced advice from DJ Premier, saying, “Prem said it best […] He said, ‘Rule, you got to understand who we are and what we are. We are masters of self-defense.’”

Check this, in an attempt to challenge 50 Cent’s credibility, Ja Rule shared documents on social media, suggesting they proved 50 Cent had once filed for a protection order against him. “Go ahead and lie,” Ja Rule wrote alongside the alleged paperwork. “Tell these good people the paperwork fake so I can send this next shot… WE GOT RECEIPTS boo boo…” The documents were linked to a 2000 altercation at The Hit Factory recording studio, an incident that has been widely discussed over the years.

But wait, attorney Bradford Cohen, known for representing high-profile clients, quickly disputed Ja Rule’s claims. On Instagram, Cohen analyzed the documents and pointed out inconsistencies. “The gun came from a stop and search of his vehicle. There was no ‘snitch’ involved in his case,” Cohen stated, countering Ja Rule’s suggestion that 50 Cent cooperated with authorities during a past Murder Inc. investigation.

Get this little tidbit, Cohen also highlighted issues with the paperwork itself, explaining, “This document lists an informant. 1. Police reports don’t name informants by name 2. We know it’s not Curtis because they are listing people hurt, including a. Informant b. Curtis c. Marvin (whoever that is).” He concluded, “His theory is debunked by the very paperwork. Dumb people would ignore the commas between the names. Don’t be a dummy.”

Categorical debunking is a whole thing. Read, listen to smart people and make up your own mind.