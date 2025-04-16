Here we go for the culture. Michael Ealy has been tapped to portray civil rights leader Malcolm X in The Greatest, an upcoming Prime Video limited series chronicling the life of boxing icon Muhammad Ali. The project is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, with Ben Watkins serving as showrunner.

The series promises an intimate look at Ali’s legacy, blending sports history with personal narrative while highlighting key figures who shaped his journey.

Get this, the upcoming series will explore pivotal moments in Ali’s life—both inside and outside the ring—focusing on his personal journey as a family man, athlete, and cultural figure. Ealy now joins an esteemed list of actors who have portrayed Malcolm X, including Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. The Reasonable Doubt star has prior experience embodying the activist’s voice, having performed live readings of his speeches in the documentary The People Speak.

What’s more, additional casting announcements include Kai Parham as Ali’s younger brother, Rudy Clay, alongside previously revealed stars Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier as Ali’s parents, Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr. and Odessa “Bird” Clay. Snowfall actor Amin Joseph will take on the role of Sonny Liston.

The Greatest is a collaboration between Jordan’s Outlier Society, Amazon MGM Studios, Watkins’ Blue Monday Productions, Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment, and Grace: A Storytelling Company. The late boxer’s widow, Lonnie Ali, is also attached as an executive producer.