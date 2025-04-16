OMB Peezy was allegedly the target of a shooting outside a nightclub in Raleigh, North Carolina over the weekend.

According to CBS 17, the incident occurred early Sunday morning (April 13) outside the StarBar in East Raleigh. Witnesses say gunfire erupted shortly after the club let out, with more than 20 shots reportedly fired at the rapper’s sprinter van as he attempted to leave the parking lot.

“I would say about 4 a.m. is when we heard shots fired outside the club, and everybody pretty much ran,” one witness told the outlet. “We couldn’t really tell where the shots were coming from.”

In addition to Peezy’s van, four other vehicles were struck by bullets. Several more cars were damaged when his driver sped away from the scene, colliding with nearby vehicles in the process. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident as an aggravated assault.

This isn’t the Alabama rapper’s first brush with gun-related controversy. Back in 2021, OMB Peezy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection to the North Carolina shooting.