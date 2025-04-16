Does this classify as a DEI conversation or nah? Get this, on a recent episode of It Is What It Is, co-hosts Ma$e and Cam’ron dove into the ongoing conversation around white rappers in hip-hop, offering up their personal top three picks while taking us back down memory lane on a few moments and artists who shaped the genre in their own way.

Check out the conversation kicked off, when co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson asked the two rap veterans to rank their favorite white MCs.

‘Murder’ Ma$e started by naming a lesser-known artist making waves in the current scene. “First and foremost, you have to mention the guy from Philly signed to Jadakiss [Millyz]. Eminem is a given. Then there’s MGK or Yelawolf. Who do you think stands out more, Killa?”

‘Killa’ Cam’ron responded with a nod to his personal bias. “I’m leaning towards MGK since he’s my guy. No offense to Yelawolf; I just haven’t explored much of his music.”

Interesting.

As the conversation unfolded, Ma$e gave a shout-out to the legendary Beastie Boys, only to revise his list mid-thought after remembering another breakout star. “Wait, I forgot Jack Harlow! I need to update my list. He’s definitely in the conversation,” he said.

See what they’re doing? Showing love to the new, old, young and iconic. Smart and inclusive. See, DEI, ha–kidding!

What’s more, Cam’ron then offered a broader perspective on the evolution of white rappers in hip-hop. “Eminem is undoubtedly my number one. You also have to consider individuals who broke down barriers for white rappers during a time when acceptance in the hip-hop community was scarce.” He highlighted 3rd Bass as important figures in that journey. “They didn’t have the lyrical prowess of Eminem, but they earned respect during an era when it was challenging for white artists to gain traction in predominantly Black spaces. Remember how Vanilla Ice was received?”

The chat got real when he also paid tribute to the late Mac Miller, calling him a standout talent who rounds out his top three. “Rest in peace to him. Jack Harlow deserves recognition too, but I wouldn’t place him above the three I mentioned. He’s definitely in the top four, though, and he’s extremely talented.” Cam’ron also shared his honest take on the Beastie Boys: “To be honest, I was never a huge Beastie Boys fan. They seemed to lean more towards rock than rap for me.”

Here’s what’s more interesting, despite both Cam’ron and Ma$e praising Machine Gun Kelly, he was left off a viral AI-generated “white rapper Mount Rushmore” post that featured Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ. MGK reacted on social media, writing, “Me not being included on the white rapper Mount Rushmore is blasphemy.”

Cam’ron also used the moment to reflect on a collaboration that never happened but always stayed on his mind. On his Talk with Flee YouTube show, he said, “Back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, I really wanted to work with Eminem when both of our careers were on the rise. He’s incredibly lyrical, and I can be too. I’ve toned down my lyrics for my audience, but I always thought that collaboration would have been something special.”

That part.