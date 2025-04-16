To unfollow or follow, that is the question for Gordo who took to socials to share his surprise after discovering that fellow producer Mustard had unfollowed him on the Gram.

This is funny. Happy to see Gordo sees the humor in it all.

omg just noticed mustard unfollowed me on ig…. Sad day… 🥺 headlining chella must of got to his head — GORDO (@GordoSZN) April 14, 2025

Get this, the move came shortly after Mustard’s high-profile Coachella performance last weekend, where he brought out guests like Tyga, 2 Chainz, YG, and Big Sean. Gordo responded lightheartedly on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Omg just noticed mustard unfollowed me on ig….Sad day…headlining chella must of got to his head.”

Bahaha.

Okay so fans had mixed reactions to the post.

One user joked, “Once you’ve heard one mustard beat you’ve heard them all,” while another defended Mustard, referencing Gordo’s close ties to Drake.

Yikes.

ICYMI, in an interview with The Los Angeles Times last August, Mustard called Drake a “strange guy” and dismissed the idea of working with him. Gordo later responded with a sarcastic post, writing, “I will not tolerate any dj mustard slander…. That guy is a fcking legend… made multiple classics.. and had one the most iconic runs ever as a producer… he’s just a strange guy.”*

Mustard also speculated in a conversation with DJ Akademiks that Drake may have influenced Gordo’s decision to release his album Diamante on the same day as Mustard’s Faith of a Mustard Seed.

So, that’s what this is all ab… Nah, we digress.

It’s spring. Summer is around the corner and @GordoSZN is letting us know it’s unfollow season. Wonder who’s next?