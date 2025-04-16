Ye is at it again. One thing we probably can agree on, Ye certainly keeps the whole wide world on their toes. In a surprising social post, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) openly expressed disdain for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, the 2010 album often hailed as his greatest work. Despite its widespread praise and recognition as one of hip-hop’s most influential projects, Ye shared a starkly different perspective.

Okay, let’s get into yet another classic Ye rant on ‘X’ (former Twitter).

“I hate My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Like haaaaaaate that album,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), leaving fans stunned by his blunt dismissal. He explained that the album was driven by insecurity and a desire to prove himself after the 2009 MTV VMAs incident involving Taylor Swift. “It was like ‘coming back from the Taylor Swift moment.’ I should have leaned in more,” he reflected.

Ye also compared the album unfavorably to The Life of Pablo (2016), claiming, “The Life of Pablo is waaaay better than My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Go song for song.” While he criticized the project as a whole, he did acknowledge certain tracks he still appreciates, including “Devil in a New Dress” and “Blame Game.”

Additionally, he revisited his 2013 album Yeezus, praising songs like “On Site,” “Hold My Liquor,” and “Blood on the Leaves.” He also shared an anecdote about the album’s original title, stating, “N**r Cock, now known as Yeezus, because Don C influenced me to change the title.”

This isn’t the first time Ye has downplayed My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which Rolling Stone ranked among the greatest albums of all time. Last month, he controversially claimed his 2018 album Ye was “waaay better than Dark Fantasy,” a statement that puzzled many fans given Ye’s mixed reception.

Social media reactions were swift, with some questioning his sincerity, while others defended the legacy of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In a fan poll, the album remained the clear favorite, securing over 78% of votes. Despite Ye’s reassessment, the project continues to hold its place in music history—even if its creator no longer sees it the same way.