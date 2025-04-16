Serena Williams is clearing the air following her standout moment during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, you know where she was crip walking while the biggest diss record of our time aimed at Drake was being performed before millions around the world.

Fans quickly began speculating about a deeper meaning behind her cutting a rug.

Many interpreted her appearance as a subtle reference to her past with rapper Drake, who is widely believed to be the subject of the hit song.

But Williams says the speculation couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Absolutely not,” she told Time in a recent interview for the Time 100 cover. “I would never do that.”

Addressing the reaction from fans and the media, the tennis legend expressed disappointment that anyone would assume her actions were meant to be mocking.

“It’s sad that anyone would ever think that,” she said. “I respect how they could. Obviously, I can see how someone would think that, but absolutely not.”

Get this, Williams also shared how her surprise appearance came to be, saying it all started with a call from Lamar and his team.

“When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,” she recalled.

“I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a Super Bowl? (Never) let’s do it,” she continued. “I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story.”

