Wednesday afternoon’s series finale between the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets at Target Field took a scary turn when MLB veteran first base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt was struck in the head by a line drive foul ball.

The incident occurred in the top of the seventh inning, when Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor ripped a screaming line drive down the first base line. The ball caught Wendelstedt on the side of the head, sending him to the ground as players and medical personnel rushed to assist.

Scary moment in Minnesota as @MLB Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt took a line drive off his temple 😳🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vrcVnsKjC8 — Mike Lawrence (@AwesemYo) April 16, 2025

Wendelstedt, 53, stayed down for a brief period before eventually getting to his feet. He walked off the field under his own power while holding a towel to his head, receiving a warm round of applause from the crowd. Taylor immediately reacted with concern after realizing what had happened, but the play was clearly a freak accident with no time for Wendelstedt to avoid impact.

As of now, no official update has been provided on Wendelstedt’s condition. Updates will be reported as details develop.

Wendelstedt is one of the most experienced umpires in Major League Baseball, having worked in the big leagues since 1998. His career includes numerous postseason appearances, including a spot on the crew for the 2014 World Series.

After Wendelstedt exited the game, second base umpire Adam Hamari shifted to first base for the remainder of the game.