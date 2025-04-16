Jimmy Butler Turns Into Playoff Jimmy, Calls Steph Curry 'A Batman If I’ve Ever Seen One'

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Jimmy Butler III’s Warriors postseason debut was one to remember. After dropping 38 points in Golden State’s 121-116 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament win over Memphis, Butler III deflected praise, instead directing it toward Steph Curry, who tallied 15 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter.

BAY AREA… MEET PLAY-IN JIMMY.



🔥 38 points

🔥 7 rebounds

🔥 6 assists

🔥 3 steals@JimmyButler's highest-scoring game as a Warrior powers his team in the #SoFiPlayIn! pic.twitter.com/sAM0anEHjG — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2025

“That’s a Batman if I’ve ever seen a Batman – always coming to save the day,” Butler said postgame. “You’re never out of any game… he was a huge part of us getting this victory.”

The duo has proven electric in their short time as teammates. Tuesday marked their second 70+ combined point performance against Memphis in just over two weeks. On April 1, Curry scored 52 with 12 threes, while Butler added 27. This time, Butler led early before Curry closed it out, securing the No. 7 seed in the West and a playoff matchup with No. 2 Houston on Sunday.

Their 75 combined points were the second-most by a duo in Play-In Tournament history, and they became the first teammates to each score 35+ in a Play-In game.

Since Butler’s arrival on Feb. 6, the Warriors are 23-5 with him and Curry in the lineup. Head coach Steve Kerr called Butler “the ultimate two-way player,” while Draymond Green noted, “He’s different… a whole different intensity level.”

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said in February, “We needed another difference-maker… Jimmy certainly accomplishes that.” Tuesday night proved those words prophetic, as Butler delivered for three quarters and Curry finished the job—two stars, perfectly in sync.