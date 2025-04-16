NBA Launches Star-Studded 'Don’t Miss a Thing' Campaign for 2025 Playoffs

The NBA has officially tipped off excitement for the 2025 NBA Playoffs presented by Google with the debut of its newest campaign, “Don’t Miss a Thing.” The cinematic spot, set to Aerosmith’s iconic hit “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” captures the global anticipation of playoff basketball and premiered tonight during the SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament on TNT.

Blending everyday moments with arena-level intensity, the campaign shows fans worldwide—whether in living rooms, cafes, or recording studios—stopping everything to witness playoff greatness. “When the Playoffs are on, the world stops to watch,” says the league.

NBA superstars including Nikola Jokić, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, and Karl-Anthony Towns headline the campaign alongside a celebrity cast featuring Rob Lowe, Shaboozey, Jerry Rice, Khaby Lame, Sheila E., Dylan Wang, and more.

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, longtime NBA fans, shared their excitement: “We’re thrilled that our song is part of this year’s Playoffs.”

As part of the campaign, the “NBA Road Trip to the Trophy” kicks off April 18 in Los Angeles. The interactive bus tour will hit eight playoff cities, offering fans the chance to pose with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, make bracket predictions, and win exclusive prizes.

The NBA Playoffs presented by Google officially begin Saturday, April 19.