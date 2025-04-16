SZA Launches Nature-Inspired Beauty Brand NOT BEAUTY with Exclusive Pop-Up Tour Debut

International music icon and boundary-pushing creative SZA has officially entered the beauty world with the launch of NOT BEAUTY, a high-quality, functional cosmetics brand inspired by nature and authenticity. The debut offering, a lip collection featuring three signature shades—In The Flesh, Strawberry Jelly, and Quartz—will be available this spring exclusively at pop-up shops across select U.S. cities during the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar.

NOT BEAUTY is as personal as it is pioneering. Rooted in SZA’s own search for clean, effective beauty solutions, the brand offers a raw, expressive alternative to traditional beauty standards. From its nature-inspired packaging—featuring wood textures, earthy tones, and botanical elements—to its cruelty-free, vegan, and Sephora Clean-certified formulas, NOT BEAUTY is built on a foundation of individuality and inclusivity.

The brand’s first drop includes hydrating lip glosses priced at $23, designed with a non-sticky, high-adhesion formula that delivers long-lasting shine and moisture while supporting natural lip fullness. With additional lip stains, liners, and creams on the horizon, the collection reflects SZA’s signature layered lip style.

“NOT BEAUTY wasn’t about me trying to enter the beauty market, it’s about me filling a need, it’s about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date.” SZA shares. “There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturized. I don’t know much about much, but I know a lot about lips, and I feel like NOT BEAUTY is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me and I hope works for you. It’s really well made. It’s awesome.”

More than just makeup, NOT BEAUTY celebrates self-expression and a carefree approach to beauty. Fans can experience the brand first-hand at Grand National Tour stops, with pop-up access available to all—no ticket required.