Long Beach rapper Tay-K has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for the 2017 murder of photographer Mark Saldivar, marking a devastating blow to the 24-year-old who was already serving time for a separate killing.

The sentence was handed down on Tuesday, April 15, by a Texas jury after finding Tay-K (real name Taymor McIntyre) guilty of murder—though not capital murder, which would have carried a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Tay-K is currently serving a 55-year sentence stemming from a 2016 home invasion that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker. It remains unclear whether the new 80-year sentence will run concurrently or consecutively with his previous convictions. His eligibility for parole has also not yet been disclosed.

Saldivar was killed in San Antonio while Tay-K was on the run from authorities after cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing house arrest. Witness testimony during the trial, particularly from Tay-K’s former girlfriend Joanna Reyes, played a pivotal role in the jury’s decision.

Reyes, who admitted to driving the getaway vehicle during the incident, accepted a plea deal on a lesser charge and testified against the rapper. According to her account, she had arranged a photoshoot between Tay-K and Saldivar, but the situation turned violent when Tay-K allegedly tried to rob the photographer.

Reyes told the court that when Saldivar refused to give up his backpack, Tay-K and two others assaulted him. Saldivar reportedly jumped on the hood of the vehicle in an attempt to stop them from fleeing, at which point Reyes said Tay-K pulled out a gun.

“He opened the door and leaned out on one leg,” she testified. “He shot him.”

Reyes claimed she didn’t initially report the incident because she feared for her safety, adding that Tay-K had threatened both her and her family.

Tay-K rose to national attention in 2017 with his breakout track “The Race,” which he released while on the run. That notoriety turned into infamy as details of his involvement in multiple violent crimes came to light. In addition to the murder charges, he was previously sentenced to 30 years for aggravated robbery and received two 13-year sentences for additional robbery charges, which are being served concurrently.

Tay-K has not yet commented on the latest sentencing or indicated whether he plans to appeal.