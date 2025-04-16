‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Premiere Draws 5.3M Viewers, Up 13% From Debut

HBO’s The Last of Us returned with a bang, drawing 5.3 million U.S. viewers across platforms for its Season 2 premiere — a 13% jump from its Season 1 debut. The highly anticipated follow-up episode reaffirmed the series’ momentum as one of HBO’s breakout hits.

In the lead-up to the premiere, viewership of The Last of Us Season 1 surged 150%, signaling strong fan anticipation and new viewer engagement. The series, based on the critically acclaimed video game franchise, has continued to build buzz with its emotional storytelling and stark post-apocalyptic world.

HBO had already greenlit the drama for a third season ahead of the Season 2 launch, showcasing the network’s confidence in the show’s staying power. With critical acclaim and growing numbers, The Last of Us remains a cultural force in premium television.