The Source Magazine Remembers DJ Kay Slay ‘The Drama King’ Three Years Later

On this date in 2022, the hip-hop world lost one of its most prolific voices when DJ Kay Slay, known affectionately as “The Drama King,” passed away at the age of 55 due to complications related to COVID-19. Born Keith Grayson, Kay Slay left an indelible mark on music and culture, shaping the mixtape era and staying true to New York hip hop’s raw, unfiltered essence.

Before becoming a heavyweight on the turntables, Kay Slay was already a prominent name in the streets as a graffiti artist, Dez. His work was featured in the landmark 1983 documentary Style Wars, showcasing the art, rebellion, and identity behind New York City’s graffiti movement. For many, that documentary marked their first glimpse of a young Kay Slay—quiet yet bold, already immersed in the heart of hip hop.

Transitioning from visual art to sonic storytelling, Kay Slay found his true calling as a mixtape DJ in the ’90s and early 2000s. His tapes weren’t just music collections—they were full-on events. Known for premiering exclusive freestyles and unreleased tracks, he became the go-to DJ for street credibility and raw lyrical warfare. His signature tagline, “Drama King,” wasn’t just branding—it reflected his fearless approach to beefs, bars, and bringing unfiltered energy to the culture.

Kay Slay was also one of the few DJs who could unite legends and newcomers on the same project. His Streetsweeper mixtape series and later studio albums like The Streetsweeper Vol. 1 & 2, The Champions: North Meets South, and The Big Brother brought together massive collaborations—Nas, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Papoose, and countless others. His final project, The Soul Controller, dropped just months before his passing and featured 200 emcees, a testament to his ability to bring the entire culture together on wax.

Beyond the decks, Kay Slay was a personality. His voice was a fixture on NYC’s Hot 97 and Shade 45’s Street Sweepers Radio, where he continued to champion lyricism and street narratives long after the mixtape scene began to fade.

DJ Kay Slay’s legacy is not only defined by his music or his name in graffiti—it’s in his commitment to the culture. He was a curator, a gatekeeper, lifelong student and teacher of hip hop. On the anniversary of his passing, the culture continues to honor The Drama King for the walls he tagged, the records he broke, and the mic he gave to the streets.

Rest in power, Kay Slay.