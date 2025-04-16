Hip-hop heavyweight Waka Flocka Flame is set to ignite the stage with the premiere of his highly anticipated Pokémon-themed single “Charizard” at this year’s Collect-A-Con in Illinois on April 12. With a projected crowd of over 100,000 fans, the event is poised to be the largest Collect-A-Con gathering to date.

“Charizard” bridges the worlds of hip-hop and gaming, drawing inspiration from Waka Flocka’s real-life passion for Pokémon and his strong ties to the card collecting community.

“‘Charizard’ is more than just a song—it’s a celebration of the collecting culture that brings so many of us together,” said Waka. “This track is my tribute to a community that’s shown me so much love over the years.”

The premiere will feature an electrifying stage show complete with a Pokémon-themed drumline and fiery surprises designed to light up the convention. Fans in attendance will also have the chance to receive autographed, graded Pokémon cards and take part in exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with the rapper himself.

No stranger to Collect-A-Con, Waka Flocka has cemented himself as one of the most visible celebrity advocates in the Pokémon and trading card scene. His love for collecting is well documented across social media, where he often showcases rare pulls and connects with fellow collectors.

“Charizard” will be available on all major streaming platforms immediately following its premiere, with an official music video dropping simultaneously on Waka Flocka’s YouTube channel. Packed with clever Pokémon references and delivered in his signature high-energy style, the track is tailor-made for fans of both hip-hop and the iconic franchise.

Though fans continue to wait for the long-rumored “Flockaveli 2,” Waka made it clear that “Charizard” is a standalone tribute to the collecting community—but he also teased that more music is on the way.

This cultural crossover between hip-hop and gaming continues to build momentum, and Waka Flocka Flame is leading the charge, uniting collectors, fans, and music lovers alike in one explosive celebration.