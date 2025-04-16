‘Martin, Martin’ insert Martin theme song … Tommy Davidson is set to reprise his beloved character in Varnell Hill, a new workplace comedy spin-off from the iconic Martin series. The project, currently in development at BET+, will feature Davidson returning to the role nearly three decades after the original show concluded in 1997. While details remain under wraps, it’s uncertain whether Martin Lawrence will make an appearance.

ICYMI, Varnell Hill marks the second Martin-inspired series in the works, following the recent announcement of Young Martin, a reboot exploring Martin Payne’s early years. The new spin-off has been greenlit for an eight-episode straight-to-series order and will center on the behind-the-scenes chaos of Varnell Hill’s late-night talk show.

Check this, although Davidson’s character only appeared in a two-episode arc during Martin’s original run, he left a lasting impression on fans. In a statement, the actor shared his enthusiasm, saying, “Did you miss me? Well, now you don’t have to! I’m excited and honored to be a part of such a creative project with the brilliant mind of Martin Lawrence.” He added, “Fans have requested it, and now it’s coming to BET+.”

What’s more, Davidson also reflected on the origins of his character in a past interview, recalling how it came to life after observing Lawrence’s playful interactions with the show’s crew.

With anticipation building, Varnell Hill promises to bring fresh laughs while paying homage to the classic sitcom that started it all.

Interesting pitch. IP is king. Read that again.