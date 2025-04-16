A new documentary titled Stewart 27 will spotlight the life and career of Malcolm Stewart, the groundbreaking Black motocross racer. Produced by Disney and ESPN’s Andscape, the film is set to debut this month on ESPN+.

Get this, Directed by Floyd Russ and backed by Andscape, Rockstar Energy Drink, PepsiCo Content Studio, and Imagine Documentaries, the documentary offers an in-depth look at Stewart’s perseverance through injuries, challenges, and the pressure of upholding his family’s storied legacy in motocross. The film also explores the influence of his brother, multi-time champion James Stewart Jr., and their father, James Stewart Sr., who played a pivotal role in mentoring both athletes and breaking barriers in the sport.

Jason Aidoo, Vice President and Head of Andscape, emphasized the project’s significance, stating, “Andscape’s mission is to explore the depth of Black identity and culture, and Stewart 27 aligns perfectly with that vision. This documentary is a powerful look at Malcolm Stewart’s unwavering perseverance and the strength it takes to succeed at the highest level of motocross. Malcolm’s journey reflects the determination and spirit required to overcome obstacles, push through adversity, and continue fighting for success in a demanding sport. It’s an honor to bring his story to life and share the intensity of his drive with audiences.”

Sean Bonthuys, Senior Director of Marketing at Rockstar Energy, also praised Stewart’s resilience, saying, “Malcolm Stewart’s journey is one of grit, resilience, and determination. These are qualities that not only inspire us at Rockstar Energy, but are the foundation of what our brand stands for. Malcolm’s commitment to his sport is a powerful reminder that success comes to those who never give up. We are excited to share his story with the world and help inspire others to pursue their dreams with the same relentless passion and energy.”

Stewart 27 promises to deliver an intimate and thrilling portrayal of a racer determined to make his own mark while honoring his family’s legendary impact on motocross.