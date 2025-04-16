WWE and Topps Launch First-Ever WrestleMania and Main Roster Debut Patch Cards

In a first for WWE trading cards, WWE and Topps have unveiled two premium patch programs tied to this week’s major Las Vegas events: the WrestleMania Patch and the Main Roster Debut Patch. These one-of-a-kind, “Logoman”-style cards will feature match-used patches worn by WWE Superstars during landmark moments.

All Superstars competing at WrestleMania on April 19–20 will wear the exclusive WrestleMania Patch, with many placing it on their boots. Starting April 21 on RAW, every Superstar making their main roster debut will wear a Main Roster Debut Patch. This tradition will continue for any new debuts on future episodes of RAW or SmackDown.

After the match, each patch will be removed and inserted into a one-of-one trading card, which the Superstar will sign. Each card will feature unique authentication through a Fanatics Authentic hologram, alongside the event name, date, and match details.

These high-end collectibles are set to hit hobby shops later this year, marking WWE’s entry into the elevated patch card space that Topps first introduced with MLB in 2023 and MLS in 2024. Fans and collectors alike can now own a true piece of WWE history — straight from the ring.