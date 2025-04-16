From House Party, Martin, Bad Boys, Blue Streak, Big Momma’s House to A Thin Line Between Love & Hate–veteran actor, film director, film producer, screenwriter, and comedian Martin Lawrence has entertained us his entire career.

As the first host of Def Comedy Jam and his timeless stand-up, You So Crazy, Martin (named after Martin Luther King Jr) showcased his comedic skills and kept the hip hop generation full of laughs.

Remember when The Notorious B.I.G. appeared on his cult classic show Martin?

Today we salute the former Source Magazine cover man Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday and reminisce on some of our favorite Martin moments.