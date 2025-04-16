Young Thug’s Lawyer Reportedly Recruited To Join Diddy’s Defense Team

As Diddy’s federal trial looms, the embattled music mogul bolsters his legal squad with a familiar name in high-profile hip hop cases: Brian Steel, the Georgia attorney currently defending Young Thug in his ongoing YSL RICO case.

According to newly filed legal documents obtained by TMZ, Steel has petitioned to be admitted to practice in the Southern District of New York to join Diddy’s legal team officially. The move comes just weeks before jury selection begins on May 5, with opening statements expected a week later—though lead attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos have requested a two-week delay.

Diddy’s legal team has seen some recent reshuffling. Back in February, attorney Anthony Ricco exited the defense. Sources close to the case initially said Diddy’s camp was seeking a Black female attorney to complement his legal roster. Instead, it now appears Brian Steel has emerged as the top choice.

High-powered attorney Mark Geragos, a well-known figure in celebrity legal battles, is also expected to take on a significant role in the trial. At the same time, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos continue to lead the defense.

The addition of Steel—who’s already in the trenches with Young Thug in one of the most watched hip hop legal cases in recent memory—signals that Diddy’s team is not taking any chances as they prepare to face federal charges involving sex trafficking and other serious allegations.