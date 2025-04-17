Angel Reese and Reebok Unveil Bold New SS25 Capsule Collection

Reebok and WNBA All-Star Angel Reese have officially launched the second installment of their celebrated partnership: the Reebok x Angel SS25 capsule collection. Blending performance and lifestyle, the collection channels Reese’s signature blend of feminine energy, bold confidence, and game-ready attitude.

The SS25 collection leans into a vibrant color palette of ‘Coral Pink’ and ‘Gold Chrome,’ capturing Reese’s unapologetic style with unique details such as “Unapologetically Angel” sockliners and a standout “Angel Aura” graphic tee. Headlining the footwear is the Reebok x Angel Shaqnosis ($150), a fresh pink-and-gold take on the iconic silhouette made famous by Shaquille O’Neal, Reese’s mentor and Reebok President of Basketball.

“The second capsule within my Reebok x Angel collection is all about being bold and feminine at the

same time,” said Angel Reese. “This collection was designed for girls and women to feel fierce, yet girly

and stylish every day no matter what they are doing.”

Also featured is a Baltimore-honoring design of the Premier Road Plus VI ($110), and a chunky twist on the Club C Bulc ($100)—one of Angel’s favorites.

On the apparel side, fans can expect pre-game essentials like the Hoop Hoodie ($50), Hoop Pant ($80), and Hoop Short ($50), all with gold chrome and foil leopard detailing. The collection also includes versatile activewear with the Mesh Bralette and Bike Short (both $50), the bold Vector Track Jacket ($85), and the statement-making Graphic Tee ($40).

The full Reebok x Angel collection will be available on May 1st on Reebok.com and in select stores globally. All footwear is available in adult unisex sizes, and Club C styles are also offered in kids’ sizes.