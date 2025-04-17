Director Chris Columbus Calls Trump Cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ a “Curse,” Wishes It Could Be Removed

Director Chris Columbus once again voiced regret over Donald Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, calling it “an albatross” on the film and his career.

“It’s become this curse,” Columbus said, according to Variety. “I just wish it was gone. I can’t cut it. If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country.”

Columbus initially explained in 2020 that Trump only appeared in the 1992 sequel because he insisted on it as a condition to film inside his Plaza Hotel. “The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie,” Columbus recalled Trump demanding. Despite the pressure, audiences initially responded well to the cameo, even cheering during early screenings, prompting Columbus to keep it in.

More than 30 years later, the director is rethinking that decision. “It’s a moment for the audience” has become something he’d rather forget.