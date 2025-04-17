Serena Williams’ recent comments about her appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance have drawn strong reactions from commentator DJ Akademiks.

ICYMI this also, in a recent interview with Time, Williams addressed the moment, stating she wasn’t certain if she regretted the decision. “I don’t know if I regret it or not,” she said. “I don’t know the answer to that.” When asked whether her involvement was meant as a slight toward Drake, she responded: “I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that…I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years.”

Look, Ms. Williams was crip walking during the Super Bowl performance by K Dot. She’s done it before, the hole crip walking thing, and that’s not the real head scratcher, but she did her c-walk during a diss record aimed at Drake and now she’s making it clear no shots were fired at Drake. Huh?

Akademiks isn’t really buying any of that.

The streamer challenged this perspective during a recent livestream. He questioned Williams’ suggestion that her appearance was simply a celebration of Compton, pointing to Lamar’s lyrics: “From Alondra down to Central, n***a better not speak on Serena.” The commentator argued these lines clearly reference past tensions between Williams and Drake.

“I would’ve called Drake a p*ssy in that interview,” Akademiks said. “He dissed your husband, calling him a ‘groupie.’ How can you say you’ve been cool with him at all?” He suggested many of Drake’s critics have softened their stance following the rapper’s continued success after his highly publicized feud with Lamar.

The discussion highlights how Williams’ Super Bowl moment continues to generate conversation about her relationship with Drake, even as she maintains there was no ill intent behind her participation in the performance.