TORONTO, CANADA – JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Drake’s legal team filed an amended complaint late Monday night in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), introducing new allegations that further escalate the high-profile case.

According to the updated filing, new evidence shows that UMG made major financial investments and used its industry influence to amplify defamatory claims about the rapper. The complaint accuses UMG of orchestrating coordinated publicity campaigns that led to those claims being broadcast to more than 133 million viewers during the Super Bowl and over 15 million during the Grammy Awards.

Drake’s lead attorney, Michael Gottlieb—Partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher—issued a strong statement following the filing:

“Drake’s amended complaint makes an already strong case stronger. UMG’s PR ‘spin’ and failed efforts to avoid discovery cannot suppress the facts and the truth. With discovery now moving forward, Drake will expose the evidence of UMG’s misconduct, and UMG will be held accountable for the consequences of its ill-conceived decisions.”

With discovery proceedings now underway, the legal battle between the global superstar and one of the industry’s biggest music conglomerates is heating up, setting the stage for what could become a landmark case.